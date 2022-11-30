formerly of Skullton
Beloved mother, grandmother, and friend, Dorothy Irene Rugg-Shimko, 92, passed away peacefully, in the home of her daughter, Vicky, Wednesday, November 16, 2022. She was born April 18, 1930, in Skullton. Dorothy was the last remaining sibling of her six sisters and brothers born to Ida and Lloyd Rugg.
She was predeceased by her parents; siblings; and husband, Paul.
She was the former owner- manger of Namosa Village Restaurant and Bar on Route 40 in Markleysburg for many years.
Dorothy is survived by her three children, Vicky of Meyersdale, Vivian of Clearwater, Fla., and Paul "Buster" and wife Diana of Markleysburg. She loved nothing more than to spend time with her beloved grandchildren, Tiffany of Houston, Texas, Julie of Uniontown, Paula (Gatlin) of Houston, Texas, Jessica of Markleysburg, Nick of Avon, N.C., and Kathy of Meyersdale; and her great-grandchildren, Paul of Roanoke, Va., Antonella of Houston, Texas, Ellee and Max of Houston, Texas, and Kolton and Deven of Uniontown.
Dorothy loved music, singing and dancing. She cared for disabled children for a year. She traveled to Italy, Puerto Rico, Aruba, Hawaii, Bahamas, Disneyland in California, Branson, Mo., and numerous other places with the senior citizens on bus trips. Dorothy dedicated her time, life and love to her children.
A celebration of life to honor Dorothy's legacy will be held in the springtime.
Please consider making a donation, in her name, to a favorite charity.
Arrangements by the M. RAY LECKEMBY FUNERAL HOME.
