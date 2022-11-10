Jefferson Township,
Fayette City
Dorothy J. Anderson, 90, of Jefferson Township, Fayette City, passed away Monday, November 7, 2022, in her home, with her husband at her side.
She was born June 10, 1932, in Gillespie, Washington Township, a daughter of James Salyers and Hazel Sethman Salyers.
She was a member of Little Redstone Presbyterian Church, where she sang in the choir and was a elder and deacon.
She was retired from Rox Furniture Warehouse in Charleroi.
Dorothy enjoyed cooking, baking and playing cards with her family.
The family would like to thank the staffs of Fresenius Dialysis and OSPTA Hospice for their compassionate care of Dorothy.
She is survived by her husband of 71 years, Wayne Anderson; her daughter, Gail Strickler and husband Donald of Fayette City; son, David Anderson and wife Cindy of Carnegie; grandsons, James Anderson and wife Shelly of Washington, DJ Strickler and wife Victoria of Monessen, and Corre Strickler of Fayette City; two great-grandchildren, Peyton Strickler and Connor Strickler.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Albert Salyers; and sister, Lavina Ackinclose.
Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, November 10, in the ELEY-McCRORY FUNERAL HOME, Fayette City.
www.eleymccroryfuneralhome.com
Additional viewing will take place from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday, November 11, in the Little Redstone Presbyterian Church, Fayette City, where funeral services will immediately follow, with Pastor Josh Scully officiating.
Interment will follow in the Little Redstone Methodist Cemetery, Fayette City.
