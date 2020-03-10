Lake Lynn
Dorothy J. Cleaver Garlick, 96, a longtime resident of Lake Lynn, passed away peacefully Thursday, March 5, 2020, in the Hospice Center of Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown. Born June 16, 1923, in Springhill Township, Fayette County, she was a daughter of the late Jacob and Anna King Cleaver.
Also deceased is her husband, James W. Garlick, who passed away November 7, 2004; and her son, Ronald Garlick, who died November 3, 2018.
A strong and independent woman, who enjoyed looking after the needs of her family, she was able to stay in her own home by herself until her recent illness.
Surviving are her two daughters, Marion Ruble of Lake Lynn and Rose Wolford of Morgantown; a daughter-in-law, Luann Garlick of Point Marion; six grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; one brother, Ralph Cleaver of Ohio; and a number of nieces and nephews.
Visitation for the family was held Sunday, March 8, in RICHARD R. HEROD FUNERAL HOME, Point Marion. Private interment was in Mount Moriah Baptist Cemetery, Smithfield.
Condolences to the family may be offered at www.herod-rishel.com.
