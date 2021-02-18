Clarksville
Dorothy J. Colvin, 65, of Clarksville, passed away Friday, January 29, 2021, in Mon Valley Hospital.
She was born February 27, 1955, in Brownsville, a daughter of the late Elmer R. and Ruth J. Rutherford Frazier.
Dorothy was employed as a notary and also worked as a seamstress in clothing factories in both Brownsville and Jefferson.
She enjoyed velvet art, latch hook, Sudoku and crossword puzzles.
Surviving are three children, Tammie L. Deems of Fredericktown, John Colvin Jr. of Clarksville and Sheena Vuono (Corey) of Besco; her longtime companion, Kenneth Timms; seven grandchildren, Aaron Kiefer, Michael Kiefer, John Colvin III (Ariel Watson), Teara Colvin, Hayden Vuono, Sebastian Vuono and John Luke Vuono; two great-grandchildren; one brother, Elmer Frazier Jr. (Tracey) of Sandy Plains; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Deceased, in addition to her parents, are her husband, John Colvin Sr., who died March 15, 2011; and a sister, Freda Frazier.
Visitation will be held from 2 to 4 p.m., the time of a memorial service, Friday, February 19, in GREENLEE'S FREDERICKTOWN FUNERAL HOME, LTD., 42 Bank Street at Crawford Road, Fredericktown, with Pastor John Thomas officiating. Private interment will be held at Lafayette Memorial Park at a later date.
Guestbook and personal condolences may be accessed at www.GreenleeFuneralHome.com.
