Uniontown
Dorothy J. "DoJane" Hagerty, 88, of Uniontown, passed away Thursday, July 1, 2021, in her home.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the ANDREW D. FERGUSON FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORIES, INC., 80 Morgantown Street, Uniontown, where family and friends will be received from 2 until 4 and 6 until 8 p.m. Monday. Visitation will continue in the funeral home 10 until 11 a.m., followed by a service celebrating her life at 11 a.m. with Rev. Gayland Weinbrenner officiating. Interment will follow in Oak Lawn Cemetery, Uniontown.
Donations in memory of Dorothy can be made to Uniontown Public Library, 24 Jefferson Street, Uniontown, PA 15401.
Memories and condolences can be shared with the family at adferguson.com and on the funeral home Facebook page.
