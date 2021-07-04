Dorothy J. Hagerty

Uniontown
Dorothy J. "DoJane" Hagerty, 88, of Uniontown, passed away Thursday, July 1, 2021, in her home. She was born in Uniontown, November 12, 1932, a daughter of the late Grover Hagerty and Mabel Walters Hagerty.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her nephew, Thomas Hagerty; two brothers, Fred Hagerty and Robert Hagerty; and sister, Catherine Allen.
DoJane was a member of Third Presbyterian Church. She was a 1950 graduate of Uniontown High School. She received her bachelor of science degree from California University of Pennsylvania and her master's in education from Penn State University. She was a member of PSEAR, PASR, Fayette Retired Teachers Association and a former member of the BPW and New Salem Grange.
Left to cherish DoJane's memory are her two nieces, Linda Hagerty and husband George Niespolo of Oakland, Calif. and Deborah Ibsen of Boulder, Colo.; two nephews, Geo Niespolo and Dominic Niespolo; a stepniece, Katherine Eyster Scalza; a stepnephew, William Eyster; and niece-in-law, Patricia Hagerty and her children, Elizabeth and Matthew.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the ANDREW D. FERGUSON FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORIES, INC., 80 Morgantown Street, Uniontown, where family and friends will be received from 2 until 4 and 6 until 8 p.m. Monday. Visitation will continue in the funeral home 10 until 11 a.m., followed by a service celebrating her life at 11 a.m. with Rev. Gayland Weinbrenner officiating. Interment will follow in Oak Lawn Cemetery, Uniontown.
Donations in memory of Dorothy can be made to Uniontown Public Library, 24 Jefferson Street, Uniontown, PA 15401.
Memories and condolences can be shared with the family at adferguson.com and on the funeral home Facebook page.
