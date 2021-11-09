Uniontown
Dorothy J. Jones, 95, of Uniontown, departed this life on Wednesday, November 3, 2021. She passed away peacefully in her sleep at The Laurel Ridge Center in Uniontown. She was born September 2, 1926, to Frank Calloway and Lula Ennis. She was raised by her mother and stepfather, James West.
Dorothy was a member of the Mt. Calvary Baptist Church in Fairchance. She loved her church family and was also the Mother of the Church.
Dorothy enjoyed going to her son's house for dinner and holidays, and loved playing cards and bingo with her friends. She also volunteered for several years at the Uniontown Hospital.
She is mourned by her 5 children, Roy E. Jones, Jr. (Mary Jane), William Jones (Kathryn), Loretta Wynn (James), Leslie A. Jones, and Leon Jones; 16 grandchildren; and 46 great-grandchildren; one cousin, Elsie Haley; and two god-children: Willy and Bobbi Anderson.
Friends will be received at the LANTZ FUNERAL HOME, INC., 297 E. Main Street, Uniontown, from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursday, November 11th. The funeral service will begin at 1 p.m. Masks are required to attend.
Private burial will immediately follow at Sylvan Heights Cemetery, Uniontown.
In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting that donations be made to the Bright Focus Foundation for Alzheimer's Research. https://www.brightfocus.org.
Condolences and floral tributes may be submitted thru www.lantzfh.com.
MASKS ARE REQUIRED TO ATTEND.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.