Dorothy J. Jordan

Zelienople
Dorothy "Dot" J. Jordan, 85, of Zelienople, passed away Saturday, August 26, 2023, while under the care of St. John's Specialty Care Center in Mars.
Born May 31, 1938, in East Millsboro, she was a daughter of the late James and Eliza Brooks Smith.
Dot loved sewing, cooking, baking and she especially enjoyed baking cookies. She loved playing cards, scratch offs and her outings to the casinos at Wheeling Downs and The Meadows. She was an avid suspense book reader and loved her soap operas. Most of all, she will be remembered as a devoted and loving wife, mother and doting grandmother and greatgrandmother. Dot will be dearly missed and lovingly remembered.
She leaves behind to cherish her memory her three children, Bill Jordan, Jr., Sandi Kirby, John Jordan and his wife, Anita; her four grandchildren, Kristy, Aidan, Amy and Amanda; a great-grandchild, Sebastian; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, Dot was preceded in death by her husband, William Jordan, who passed away December 21, 1995; and her 10 older siblings.
Friends will be received from 3 to 7 p.m. Thursday, August 31, in Boylan Funeral Home, Inc., 324 E. Grandview Avenue, Zelienople.
A committal service will be held at 11:30 a.m. Friday, September 1, at Walnut Hill Cemetery, 132 Collier Road, Uniontown, PA 15401, with Pastor Reid Moon officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.boylanfuneralservices.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.