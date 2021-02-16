Grindstone
Dorothy J. Palmer, 98, of Grindstone, passed away Saturday, February 13, 2021.
She was born November 13, 1922, to the late Melvin and Elizabeth Burton Guseman.
She was a member of the First Christian Church of Grindstone.
Dorothy was predeceased by her husband, John M. Palmer; a son, Terrance Lee Palmer; a grandson, Kenneth Lee Palmer; sisters Edna Rohland, Lena Morriston and Ruth Crusan.
She is survived by a daughter, Deborah Swift and husband James Wayne; four grandsons, nine great-grandchildren and nine great-great-grandchildren.
Friends will be received from 9 a.m. until the 12 p.m. hour of service Wednesday, February 17, in the SKIRPAN FUNERAL HOME, 135 Park Street, Brownsville, with the Rev. Guy Provance officiating. Interment in Lafayette Memorial Park.
