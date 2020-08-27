Formerly of Farmington
Dorothy Jane Marker Shimko, 94, returned to the heart of God Saturday, August 15, 2020.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to United Methodist Committee on Relief (UMCOR) or Building Cambodia, Inc. (www.BuildingCambodia.org or mail to Deanna Shimko).
A private graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, August 28, in Sansom Chapel Cemetery in Farmington. Arrangements by DONALD R. CRAWFORD FUNERAL HOME, Farmington.
Condolences for the family may be sent to Deanna Shimko, 5341 Northwest Hwy, Waterford, WI 53185, or at www.dlnewcomerfuneralhome.com. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.donaldrcrawfordfuneralhome.com.
