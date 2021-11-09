Uniontown
Dorothy Jean Hileman, 95 of Uniontown, passed away on Saturday, November 6, 2021 at her home. She was born October 3, 1926 in Connellsville.
Preceding her in death were her parents, Gilbert R. Hileman, Sr. and Mary Alice Conn Hileman; sister, Anna Mae Hileman Reich; brother, Gilbert R. Hileman, Jr.; and her best friend, Virginia "Ginny" Robinson.
Surviving are her very close friend and caregiver for over eight years, Beverly Kolencik Hurley, LPN; her loving kitties, Sabrina and Sam; and relatives, Clarence Robinson, Jr., Pete and Patty Robinson, Tom and Jamie Robinson and Skip Robinson.
Dorothy was a graduate of Uniontown High School Class of 1945. She was employed as an Assistant Chief Operator for over forty-one years for Bell of Pennsylvania, then later AT&T in Wilkensburg and Pittsburgh until her retirement.
She volunteered at the Uniontown Service League, was a member of the Smithfield Colonials Senior Citizens, who were all her dear friends, and was a member of Saint Paul's Evangelical Lutheran Church in Uniontown.
Visitation will be in the DEAN C. WHITMARSH FINERAL HOME, 134 West Church Street, Fairchance, from 4 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, and from 9 to 10 a.m. Thursday, November 11, 2021. The Funeral Service will begin at 10 a.m. with Reverend Kevin Anderson officiating.
Private interment will follow in Mount Moriah Baptist Cemetery, Smithfield.
A special thank you is extended to Amedisys Hospice Uniontown for the past three days of care given to Dorothy.
