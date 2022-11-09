Uniontown
Dorothy Jean Kovach, 90, of Uniontown, went home to heaven to be with our Lord, on Sunday, November 6, 2022, in Uniontown Hospital, with her family at her side.
She was born December 7, 1931, in Uniontown, the daughter of the late George Lester Stewart and Mary Stash Stewart.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Karl F. Kovach; and two sisters and two brothers.
She is survived by her children: Susan Keffer (Paul) of Uniontown, Robert Kovach (Darlene) of Uniontown, Joy Marovic (Bill) of Uniontown and Jeanine Swain (Rick) of Cincinnati, Ohio; grandchildren: Brian Keffer (Heather), Amy Sparks (Wesley), Joe Kovach (Lindsay), Carl Kovach, Mary Kovach (Tremayne), Johnny Anderson (Jessica), Joby Anderson (Angel), Donna Marovic, David Marovic (Kim) Robby Broome and Stephanie Thiessen (Joshua); great-grandchildren: Kolby, Krew, Dash, Pria, Gavin, Sophie, Ethan, Eli, Evie, Makenly, Brycen, Grace, and Caleb; and former son-in-law, David Williamson; and several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Dorothy was a member of Abundant Life Church, she was a home maker, she enjoyed playing cards and Scrabble, watching TCM movies and listening to music. She also enjoyed visiting with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She loved feeding people, no one came to see her without leaving with a full belly. She will be dearly remembered and sadly missed.
Friends will be received in the DONALD R. CRAWFORD FUNERAL HOME, Hopwood, from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday, November 10, 2022, and from 10 to 11 a.m., the hour of the service, Friday, November 11, 2022, with Pastor Nick Cook officiating. Interment will follow In Sylvan Heights Cemetery.
