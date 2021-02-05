Lemont Furnace
Dorothy Joan Halbrook, 83, of Lemont Furnace, passed away Wednesday, February 3, 2021, in her home. She was born February 5, 1937, in Uniontown, a daughter of late Ralph Fisher and Dorothy McDowell Fisher.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Chuck Halbrook; granddaughter Stacy Halbrook; sister-in-law Nancy Fisher; and son-in-law Rodd Lough Sr.
Surviving are her children, David Halbrook (Denise) of New Ringgold, Brenda Lough (Todd) of Hopwood, Judy Lough of Lemont Furnace; her grandchildren, James Walters, Sarah Lough, Rachel Lough, Jaclyn Lough, Rodd Lough Jr., Marci Miller and David Halbrook; and six great-grandchildren. Also surviving are her siblings, Ralph Fisher of Charlotte, N.C., David Fisher (Linda) of Hamburg, and Amanda Fisher of Lemont Furnace.
She was a life-long member of Hilltop Seventh Day Adventist Church in Uniontown, where she was the piano player for many years.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, February 7, in the DONALD R. CRAWFORD FUNERAL HOME, Hopwood, and from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday, February 8, in the Hill Top Seventh Day Adventist Church on Connellsville Street, with Pastor Brandon Senior officiating the service. Interment will follow in Christ Lutheran Cemetery in Chalk Hill.
