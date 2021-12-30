Uniontown
Dorothy L. Kustron, 92, of Uniontown, passed away peacefully, in her home, Wednesday, December 29, 2021. She was born March 23, 1929, in Brownsville, a daughter of the late Julius and Elizabeth Mari. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Stanley F. Kustron; infant daughter, Jacqueline Kustron; and siblings, Esther, Anna Mae, William, Marie, Joe, Johnny and Libby.
Dorothy was a member of St. Therese de Lisieux Roman Catholic Church and Altar Society. She was a volunteer for St. Vincent DePaul Society, and worked at Mom Maruca's Pizza Shop for many years. She enjoyed attending the Uniontown Senior Center in Uniontown, loved playing 500, and was an avid Pittsburgh Pirates fan. She was a dedicated and loving homemaker, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, and a great cook and baker. While raising her family, she also earned her cosmetology license. She was truly loved by all.
Left to cherish her memory are her children, Stanley Kustron (Ellen) of Summerfield, Fla., Edward Kustron, Theresa Hogan (Richard) and Karen Kustron (Bob Fisher), all of Uniontown, Patrick Kustron (Angela) of McClellandtown, Pamela Morrison (Doug) of Uniontown, Richard "Spike" Kustron (Lana Miller) of Smithfield; beloved grandchildren, Stacey Klink, Vanessa Attaway Kustron, Corey Kustron, Kimberly Hogan, Benjamin Hogan (Vicki), Erin Kustron, Eric Kustron (Heather) and Desiree Walkos (Joe); cherished great-grandchildren, Ryan, Alden, Ashley, Madison, Khloe, Alaina, Jacob, Ashton, Emma and Evan; siblings, Christina DeFrank, Sara Mari, Richard Mari; and sister-in-law, Margaret Mari.
The family would like to extend heartfelt thanks to the medical staff and caregivers of Amedisys Hospice, especially Brandi, Tora and Lindsay. Also, they would like to thank Donald Stalnaker.
Friends will be received from 2 to 8 p.m. Friday, December 31, and until 9:15 a.m. Saturday, January 1, when prayers of transfer will be said, in the STEPHEN R. HAKY FUNERAL HOME, INC., 603 N. Gallatin Avenue Ext., Uniontown.
The Funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, January 1, in St. Therese de Lisieux Roman Catholic Church, Mill Street, Uniontown.
Private interment will be held at Sylvan Heights Cemetery.
The Parish Vigil Prayer Service will be held at 3 p.m. Friday.
In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to the Uniontown Senior Center or St. Vincent DePaul Society.
Personal written tributes and memories are welcomed and encouraged at www.hakyfuneralhome.com.
