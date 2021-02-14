Leckrone
Dorothy Laverne Stuck, 71, of Leckrone, passed away Wednesday, February 10, 2021, in Uniontown Hospital, with her family by her side.
She was born February 10, 1950, in White, a daughter of the late James T. Long and Dolly Shultz.
Dorothy was a graduate of German High School Class of 1970. Before retiring, she was employed at Girards Cleaners in Masontown and was a sales rep for Avon.
She was predeceased by her parents; her husband, Thomas Stuck; brothers Gerald and James; and sisters Ruth and Martha.
Left to cherish her memory are her son, Thomas E. Stuck and wife Cheyenne and grandson Waylon, all of Leckrone; her sister, Regina Ferland and husband Richard of Palmer; aunt Genieve Shoup; and several nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received in the JOHN S. MAYKUTH JR. FUNERAL HOME, 7 River Avenue, Masontown, from 1 to 6 p.m., the hour of service, Monday, February 15, in the funeral home chapel, with Pastor Charles Bowser officiating. Interment will be private.
Due to the COVID-19 state and federal guidelines and restrictions, social distancing and masks are required at the viewing and service.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.