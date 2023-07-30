Uniontown
Reverend Dorothy Lee Blake Pace, 88, of Uniontown, met Jesus and got her wings Sunday, July 23, 2023.
Dorothy was born November 2, 1934, a daughter of the late John Blake and Isabel Walters Blake in Old Wynn.
She was the beloved wife of the late Eskind Pace.
Dorothy graduated from Fairchance Georges High School.
She lived in Detroit Mich., Washington D.C., and the state of California. She loved to travel and wear the best of clothing. She loved to sing and Praise the Lord wherever she went. She sang in several church choirs including Interfaith Assembly for Christ, St. Paul's AME, and City Chapel. Dorothy also sang in the Southwestern Gospel All Stars.
Dorothy's previous occupations included working at a hospital and as a government clerk typist. She would tell everyone she met that she was Blessed to Be Blessed.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was predeceased by her brother, Lester B. Blake; sister, Janet Cook Burney; and nephew, Gerald B. Cook.
Dorothy is survived by her special nephew, Erik; and niece, Gigi Morris; great-nephews, Kishaun Cook (Kelly), Kerik Morris, Gerald B. Cook II, Vaughn Cook, Keandre Cook; and several other family members and friends.
The family of Dorothy would like to thank the workers of Genesis Healthcare, especially Rosemary, for the excellent care provided for Dorothy over the years.
Family and friends will be received from 10 a.mm. to 12 noon, the time of a funeral service, Tuesday, August 1, in the LANTZ FUNERAL HOME, INC., 297 E. Main Street, Uniontown, with Pastor Alfred L. Thompson Jr. officiating the service. Interment will immediately follow at the Sylvan Heights Cemetery, Uniontown.
Condolences and floral tributes may be submitted through www.lantzfh.com.
