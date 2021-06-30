Uniontown
Mrs. Dorothy Lorraine Mills Linton, affectionately known to many as Aunt Dot, passed away June 23, 2021. She was born the sixth of 11 children April 24, 1927, in Whitsett.
She accepted Christ at an early age and became a member of the Pilgrim Rest Baptist Church in Whitsett.
She graduated from Perry Township High School in Perryopolis and attended the Ella Rene Beauty School (Cosmetology) in Pittsburgh. Mrs. Linton moved to Uniontown and became an active member of the Mount Rose Baptist Church for over 60 years. She was the treasurer for many years and was a member of the Missionary Society. She served as a primary Sunday school teacher, president of the Gospel Chorus and kitchen staff for over 30 years and was also the originator of the Men's Chorus. Her favorite Bible verse was Psalm 121: 1-2 "I will lift up mine eyes unto the hills from whence cometh my help. My help cometh from the Lord which made heaven and earth."
Dorothy retired from Rockwell International (Sensus Technology). She also worked as a greeter at Walmart. She served the community as a member of the IBPOE Daughter Elks, the Senior Action Council (SAC) and Eastern Star Temple Number 85. She was well known for making snow cones in the east end section of Uniontown for years.
After her sister Genevieve's passing, she took excellent care of her nephew, Michael Madison, until her health would no longer allow.
Mrs. Linton leaves to cherish her memory her sister, Frances Smith of Monessen; special nieces, Ethel Diffendale of Bethel Park, Darlene Rogers of Flint, Mich. and Bernadette Wilbourn of Detroit, Mich.; special nephew, Michael Madison of Shoaf; many other nieces and nephews, and friends, including godchildren, Sheila Ford of Pittsburgh, Loretta Wynn of Springfield, Mass., Chacoya Stanko of South Park and Tamil Madison of Cardale; and sister-in-law, Dorothy Jones of Uniontown; special friends including, Catherine Finney, Marcine Ramsey, Georgia Richardson and Angie McLee.
Special thanks to nephews, Kevin and Mark Madison and great-niece, Carolyn Robinson, for assisting in her greatest time of need.
Mrs. Linton was preceded in death by her parents, Herbert and Bessie Moon Mills; her husband, George W. Linton; five sisters, Genevieve Madison, Marian Mills, Gertrude Mills, Fannie Mills Reid and Sherdina Mills; four brothers, Robert Mills, Herbert Mills, Charles Mills and Melvin Mills.
Mrs. Linton will be fondly remembered and greatly missed by many.
Friends will be received from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m., the hour of service, Friday, July 2, in the Mt. Rose Baptist Church, 9 Martin Luther King Way, Uniontown. All condolences and floral tributes may be sent through www.lantzfh.com.
Services have been entrusted to the LANTZ FUNERAL HOME, INC., 297 E. Main Street, Uniontown.
