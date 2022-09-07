Uniontown
Dorothy Louise Barcheck Krone, 89, of Uniontown, died peacefully Sunday, September 4, 2022.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the ANDREW D. FERGUSON FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORIES, INC., 80 Morgantown Street, Uniontown, where family will receive friends from 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, September 7. Viewing will continue in the funeral home from 9:30 until 10:30 a.m., when Prayers of Transference will be said, Thursday, September 8. A Mass of Christian Burial celebrating Dorothy’s life will follow at 11 a.m. in Saint Mary’s the Nativity Roman Catholic Church. Interment follows in Mount Macrina Cemetery.
