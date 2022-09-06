Uniontown
Dorothy Louise Barcheck Krone, 89, of Uniontown, died peacefully Sunday, September 4, 2022. She was born May 1, 1933, in South Union Township, a daughter of Edmund Barcheck and Marie Bill Barcheck.
In addition to her parents, Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband, Philip J. Krone, in 2011; two brothers, William Barcheck, Sr., and Edmund Barcheck, Jr.; and a sister, Catherine Zdanek.
Dorothy was a 1951 graduate of Brownsville Area High School. She was a member of Saint Mary's the Nativity Roman Catholic Church.
Dorothy retired after 35 years of service from R. Bruce Fike and Sons Dairy of Uniontown and was a member of the Teamsters Local #491.
Left to cherish Dorothy's memory are her two daughters, Patricia Vail and husband Randy, Nancy Moscalink and husband Gregory, all of Uniontown; three grandchildren, Jennifer Vail Hartman, Nathan Vail and Katie Mosalink; two great-grandchildren, Colton Vail and Emily Hartman. Dorothy was also a dear aunt and great-aunt to many.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the ANDREW D. FERGUSON FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORIES, INC., 80 Morgantown Street, Uniontown, where family will receive friends from 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, September 7. Viewing will continue in the funeral home from 9:30 until 10:30 a.m., when Prayers of Transference will be said, Thursday, September 8. A Mass of Christian Burial celebrating Dorothy's life will follow at 11 a.m. in Saint Mary's the Nativity Roman Catholic Church. Interment follows in Mount Macrina Cemetery.
