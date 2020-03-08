Uniontown
Dorothy M. Bobak Kallis, 91, a resident of LaFayette Manor, passed away Thursday, March 5, 2020, in the Uniontown Hospital, surrounded by her loving family. She was born June 3, 1928, in Buffington, a daughter of the late Joseph and Antionette Bester Bobak.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Kallis; daughter Karen Gruden; two brothers, Joseph and John Bobak; and her sister, Frances Apicella.
Dorothy was a member of the Historic Church of Saint Peter in Brownsville, and was retired from Kart's Department Store in Uniontown.
She is survived by her two daughters, Christine "Speedy" Rates-Sheets and husband James of Fairchance, Susan Orbash and husband Jonathan of Brownsville; and a son, Dean Kallis and wife Phaka of Thornton, Colo. She had seven grandchildren who loved her very much, Ryan Rates and wife Jessica, Leanna Saghy and husband Bill, Ronda Manyak and husband Greg, Stephanie Fichter and husband Scott, Kelly Rates and financ Dennis Grove, and Megan and Julia Kallis. Her 12 great-grandchildren always put a smile on Dorthy's face, Austin, Nicole, Ava, Jordan, Landon, Aubrie, Liam, Ella, Mason, Aiden, Emma and Tommie. They loved visiting her. A sister, Joan Karol, and a brother, Edward Bobak, both of Uniontown; and many loving nieces, nephews and cousins.
A special thank you to the staff at LaFayette Manor for giving her special care over the last six years.
Dorothy's family will receive friends and family from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, March 8, at KISH-FABRY FUNERAL HOME, INC., 19 Legion Street, Republic, where prayers of transfer will be said at 9:15 a.m. Monday, March 9, followed by a Funeral Mass at 10 a.m. in the Historic Church of St. Peter, Brownsville, with the Rev. Timothy J. Kruthaupt as celebrant. Interment will follow in St Peter's Cemetery Brownsville.
Condolences are welcome at kish-fabry.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.