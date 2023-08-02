Connellsville
On Wednesday, June 28, 2023, Dorothy M McGann, 98 years young, formerly of Connellsville, quietly passed away from natural causes in Fort Mill, South Carolina, where she lived with her husband, Arthur, her son, Richard and daughter-in-law, Jane McGann.
Born on August 30, 1924, in Gibbon Glade, Pennsylvania, she was the daughter of the late Ralph and Bertha Mae Savage and a sister to Shirley Richey and John Savage, both deceased.
Dorothy was a loving wife of 78 years, compassionate mother, doting grandmother, great-grandmother and aunt to numerous nieces and nephews. She was also a loyal member of the United Brethren Church of Connellsville and a beloved neighbor.
Dorothy spent her life attentive to the well-being and happiness of others.
Dorothy is survived by her husband, Arthur; sons, Richard and Michael and their wives, Jane and Deborah respectively; grandchildren, Douglas and Shannon McGann; and two great-grandchildren, Kieran and Christian, the sons of Ali and Douglas McGann.
Family and friends will be received in the BROOKS FUNERAL HOME INC., 111 E. Green Street, Connellsville, from 12:30 until 1 p.m., the hour of a Memorial Service, on Saturday, with Reverend Steven Lamb officiating.
Cards of condolence or sentiments should be directed to Arthur McGann, at 1109 Wessington, Manor Lane, Fort Mill, SC 29715, or to brooksfuneralhomes.com
