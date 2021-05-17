Wickhaven
Dorothy M. Strother Skufca, 92, of Wickhaven, passed away Saturday, May 15, 2021 at Hillside Manor, Uniontown.
She was born August 24, 1928, in Wickhaven, a daughter of the late Paul and Mary Stanchak Strother.
A lifelong resident of Wickhaven, Mrs. Skufca was a lifelong member of the Harmony United Presbyterian Church where she served as a Deacon and was involved in the church Ladies Aid Society.
She was the retired Postmaster from Wickhaven Post Office, was a member of the Perryopolis VFW Ladies Auxiliary and the SNPJ Lodge #165 and served as a past member on the Frazier School Board.
Dorothy loved Polka's and always enjoyed going to Polka dances with her husband. They were both members of the Thursday Nighter Button Box Group. In addition to Polk music Dorothy was an avid Pittsburgh Sports fan and could tell you anything about the teams and the players.
She is survived by her four daughters and sons- in-law, Nancy Petrosky and Fiance Tom Salisbury of Perryopolis, Denise and Frank Flower of Smithton, Marcia and Michael Kelly of Mt. Lebanon, Donna and Donald Pidanich of Perryopolis; two sisters, Violet Regotti of Smithton, Sophie Gilmore of Wickhaven; six grandchildren, Nicholas (Tiffany Behringer) Flower, Michael (Alexis) Petrosky, Emily (Jason) Fartini, Claire (Alex) Horn, Alison Kelly, Hope Kelly; eight great- grandchildren, Nolace Petrosky, Neville Petrosky, Colton Fartini, Aiden Fartini, Madeline Flower, Andrew Flower, Abigail Flower and Benjamin Horn.
She is preceded in death by her husband Raymond J. Skufca (2002); brother, Paul Strother Jr.; son-in-law Donald R. Petrosky and a great-granddaughter Lena Petrosky.
Visitation will be held from 4 to 8 p.m., Tuesday in the PARZYNSKI FUNERAL HOME & CREMATIONS LLC, Family Owned and Operated, 191 Liberty Street, Perryopolis, PA 724-736-2515. Funeral services will be held Wednesday at the Parzynski Funeral Home & Cremations LLC at 10 a.m. with the Pastor Glenn Hart of harmony United Presbyterian Church officiating. Interment will take place in West Newton Cemetery.
In accordance with state mandates masks MUST be worn and social distancing must be maintained.
Condolences accepted at the funeral home's website, www.parzynskifuneralhome.com
