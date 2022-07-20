Greensburg
Dorothy M. White, 103, of Greensburg, died Tuesday, July 19, 2022.
She was born May 31, 1919, in Wharton Township, a daughter of the late Frank H. and Edna Dunlop White.
She was a member of First United Methodist Church, Greensburg.
Prior to retirement, she was a bookkeeper for People’s Natural Gas.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by four brothers: Thomas White, Frank “Junior” White, John White and Stanley White.
She is survived by a sister, Edna J. Sperber, of Greensburg; and two nephews, Thomas Sperber Jr. and Richard Sperber; and several other nieces and nephews.
Family and friends will be received from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, at BARNHART FUNERAL HOME, 505 E. Pittsburgh Street, Greensburg.
A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, in the funeral home. Interment will follow in St. Clair Cemetery, Greensburg.
For online condolences, visit BarnhartFuneralHome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.