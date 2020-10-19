Markleysburg
Dorothy Mae "Dottie" Fuge, 87, of Markleysburg, passed away on October 15, 2020 at home. She was born November 20, 1933, a daughter of the late Fredrick and Mabel Ford Gerstenschlager.
In addition to her parents she is preceded in death by her husband Ralph H. Fuge and a son David Fuge, and siblings Ruth Schott and Fred Gerstenschlager
She is survived by her son, Ronald Fuge of Markleysburg; grandchildren, Jonathon Fuge (Hilda) of Pittsburgh, Timothy Fuge (Stephanie) of Markleysburg, Mitah Fuge of Jefferson Hills; and great-grandchildren Michael, Ralph, and Emily.
Dorothy attended New Life Covenant Church in Markleysburg, and she retired as a dental assistant from this area.
All services are private for the family and under the direction of THE DONALD R. CRAWFORD FUNERAL HOME, HOPWOOD. Dorothy was a good mom, a faithful wife and a loving grandmother. The family sends a special thanks to her care givers Danielle, Theresa, Ashley and Devin
