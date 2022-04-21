Fairchance
Dorothy Mae McManus Bowlen, 93, of Fairchance, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Tuesday, April 19, 2022, at Fairfield's Liberty Hall Personal Care Home, Fairchance.
She was born on October 30, 1928, in Smock, a daughter of Freeman McManus and Fannie Stella Freeman Moats.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Edward Bowlen; daughter, Colleen Hearn; granddaughter, Lacie Ring; siblings: Evelyn Lewis, Eugene McManus.
She was a former member of the Fairchance Baptist Church where she was an active member.
Dorothy is survived by her children: Linda Bell and her husband Philip, Edward Bowlen and his wife Ilse, Eva Mehalov and her husband Mark; grandchildren: Robin Cole, Jr., Jeremy Cole, Hannah Evans, Logan Ferwerda, Claire Swenglish, Samuel Hearn, Josiah Hearn, Evan Mehalov, Elle Bowlen; great grandchildren: Ruby, Ezra, Eden; and many surviving in-laws, nieces, and nephews.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Terry Rahm and staff at Liberty Hall and the Uniontown Amedisys Hospice Staff for the wonderful care given to Dorothy.
Memorial contributions can be made to Fairfield Liberty Hall patient care and recreation.
Dorothy's family will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, April 21, 2022, at the GOLDSBORO-FABRY FUNERAL HOME, INC., 21 E. Church Street, Fairchance, PA 15436, where her funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, with Pastor Michael Lyons, officiating. Interment will follow in Maple Grove Cemetery, Fairchance, Pa.
