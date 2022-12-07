Uniontown
Dorothy Marie Hughes, 85, of Uniontown, PA passed away peacefully, Monday December 5, 2022.
She was born February 25, 1937 in Washington. Preceding her in death were her parents, Charles K. and Ruth Mundell Curtis, husband Earl E. Hughes, son, Mark E. Hughes and three sisters.
Dorothy was a loving mother and grandmother whose greatest joy in life was her family. A family that will remember her as the greatest baker on earth.
Surviving are three children, Cathy D. Piwowar (James) of Uniontown, Charles Hughes (Peggy) of Hopwood and Robert William Hughes (Robin) of Smock; daughter-in-law, Dee Dee Hughes of Grindstone; nine grandchildren; many great-grandchildren; several great-great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
To honor Dorothy’s wishes, funeral services were private under the direction of the SHELL FUNERAL HOME, INC.
