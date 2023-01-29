Dorothy Marie Kovalchick DeCarlucci

Uniontown
July 18, 1934 -
January 11, 2023
Dorothy "Dolly" Kovalchick DeCarlucci, 88, of Uniontown, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, January 11, 2023, at Peroni Personal Care Home in Uniontown.
She was born on July 18, 1934, in Uniontown, daughter of the late Steve and Mary Kovalsky Kovalchick.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Richard DeCarlucci; and her siblings.
Dolly was a member of St. Mary (Nativity) Roman Catholic Church.
Left to cherish her memory are her children, Ann DeCarlucci Olech and Guy DeCarlucci and his wife, Jeannine Molek-DeCarlucci; her grandchildren, Michael Olech, Erica Olech Jones and her husband, Josh Jones, and Anna DeCarlucci; her great-grandchildren, Peyton Jones and Alina Jones; and her other family and friends.
Those close to Dolly were received at the DEGUSIPE FUNERAL HOME, on January 16, with prayers of transfer held there, with a mass at St. Mary (Nativity) Roman Catholic Church and internment at Mount St. Macrina Cemetery.
