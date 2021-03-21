Masontown
Dorothy Marie Raymond, 85, of Masontown, passed away March 17, 2021, at Uniontown Healthcare & Rehab Center, Uniontown.
She was born in Friendsville, Md. February 3, 1936, a daughter of the late Playford and Rose Belle Daniels Gibbs.
Dorothy loved baking, singing, puzzles, playing games, listening to old country music and spending time with her family.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her son, Mark Raymond; and her brothers, Glenn, Myles, Charles, James, Robert, Teddy, Kenneth, Allen and Paul; sisters, Iva, Genevieve, Virginia and Betty.
Left to cherish her memory are her children, Ward Raymond, Warren Raymond, Timothy Raymond, Barbara (Reed), Randy (Joanne) Raymond, Rhonda (Aaron) Wilhite; 14 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren; and her brother, Keith (Linda) Gibbs; and several nieces, nephews and many loving friends.
Friends will be received in the JOHN S. MAYKUTH JR. FUNERAL HOME, 7 River Avenue, Masontown, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, March 22, and from 10 until 11 a.m., the hour of service, Tuesday, in the funeral home chapel with Reverend Randy Byers officiating.
Interment in Walnut Hill Cemetery, Uniontown.
Due to the COVID-19 state and federal guidelines and restrictions, social distancing and masks are required at the service.
