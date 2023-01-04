Uniontown
Dorothy Marie Sabatula Gesko, 90, of Uniontown, passed away on Saturday, December 31, 2022, at Lafayette Manor Nursing Home.
Dorothy was born on September 16, 1932, the daughter of Andrew and Nellie Zavislan Sabatula.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Andrew Gesko; son, Christopher Sabatula; brothers and sisters: Francis and Pauline Sabatula, Thomas Robert Sabatula, Nancy Cernitsky and Linda Victor; and brother-in-law, Jack Martin.
Dorothy is survived by her son, Anthony and wife, Nancy Sabatula, of Smock; grandson, Aaron and wife, Sammy Sabatula; great-granddaughter, Lucy "LuLu" Sabatula; sister, Patricia Martin; brother-in-law, Greg Victor; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Friends and family will be received in the DEGUSIPE FUNERAL HOME, Dolfi Chapel, 65 N. Gallatin Avenue, Uniontown, Stacey A. Dolfi, FD, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, January 4, 2023, and from 10 to 11 a.m., the hour of service, on Thursday, January 5, 2023, with Pastor Kevin E. Anderson officiating. Interment will follow in Oak Lawn Cemetery.
The family would like to thank: niece, Sue Sapp, for all the love she gave Dorothy; Lafayette Manor Nursing Home, for the care they gave Dorothy over the last five years; and Amedisys Hospice.
