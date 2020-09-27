Formerly of Uniontown
Dorothy May Davis Jones, or "Dot" as she liked to be called, went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ Monday, September 21, 2020. Her devoted son and his wife were at her side. Dot was born April 17, 1941, to Robert A. Davis and Dorothy Ford Davis. She was one of eight children. Dot lost her parents at an early age and was raised by a wealth of extended family members.
Dot graduated from Uniontown Area High School in 1959. She retired from the State of Pennsylvania Office of Employment. Dot enjoyed her career with the state. During her time there she worked for a variety of judges and enjoyed the day-to-day challenges of her profession.
Dot was preceded in death by her parents; her son, Derrick Jones; brother Robert Davis; two sisters, Carolyn Lang and Barbara Deshields.
Dot is survived by one son, Lawrence Darnell Jones and wife Nancy of Waldorf, Md.; daughter Barbara Ann Jones of Uniontown; one brother, Charles Davis (June) of Melbourne, Fla.; three sisters, June Thomas, Clara (Wesley) Dennis and Elizabeth Hooper, all of Uniontown; five grandchildren; her beloved cousin/sister, Donna Ford of Philadelphia; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and other relatives and friends.
Dot loved her Lord with all her heart and now she is by his side so there is one more twinkle in the sky.
No wake or funeral service will be held due to Covid 19. A celebration of life will be held on a later date.
