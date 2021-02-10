Ohiopyle
Dorothy Means Sproul Friend, 95, of Ohiopyle, passed away Saturday, February 6, 2021, in her home.
All services will be private for the immediate family only and under the direction by the DONALD R. CRAWFORD FUNERAL HOME, Farmington, at 11 a.m. Wednesday, February 10, for a funeral service officiated by Pastor Pete Malick. Interment will follow in Johnson Chapel Cemetery. SOCIAL DISTANCING WILL BE BEING PRACTICED AND MASK ARE MANDITORY IN ORDER TO ENTER THE BUILDING AND MUST BE WORN YOUR ENTIRE STAY IN THE BUILDING - NO EXCEPTIONS.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.donaldrcrawfordfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.