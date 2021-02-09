Ohiopyle
Dorothy Means Sproul Friend, 95, of Ohiopyle, passed away Saturday, February 6, 2021, in her home. She was born August 3, 1925, in Everette, a daughter of the late Wallace and Mary Morton Means.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husbands, Robert J. Sproul and Earl Friend; father-in-law and mother-in-law Robert and Chloe Sproul; two brothers, James Means and Grady Means; daughter Glenda Wheeler; grandson Barry Wheeler; son-in-law Bob Wheeler; grandson-in-law Lynn Greene.
Surviving is one sister-in-law, Doris Means of Uniontown; four children, Roberta Sproul (Moni) of Portland, Ore., Garry Sproul (Bertha) of Ohiopyle, Gerry Jackson (Charles) of Ohiopyle and Douglas Sproul (Rebecca) of Uniontown; nine grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; five great-great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
She was a member of Kentuck Union Church.
All services will be private for the immediate family only and under the direction by the DONALD R. CRAWFORD FUNERAL HOME, Farmington, at 11 a.m. Wednesday, February 10, for a funeral service officiated by Pastor Pete Malick. Interment will follow in Johnson Chapel Cemetery. SOCIAL DISTANCING WILL BE BEING PRACTICED AND MASK ARE MANDITORY IN ORDER TO ENTER THE BUILDING AND MUST BE WORN YOUR ENTIRE STAY IN THE BUILDING - NO EXCEPTIONS.
The family would like to give a special thanks to everyone at Amedisys Hospice for their special care.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.donaldrcrawfordfuneralhome.com.
