Vanderbilt
Dorothy Mills Chaikcic, 79, of Vanderbilt, entered Heaven Saturday, May 30, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. Born in Perry Township, she was a daughter of the late Lewis and Rose Kluska Mills.
Dorothy "Dot" attended Uniontown Sr. High School and graduated from West Virginia University in 1962, with a Bachelor of Science degree. Lovingly called "Mrs. C" by her students, she retired from teaching in the Uniontown Area School District in 1999.
Dorothy was an active parishioner of the East Liberty Presbyterian Church in Vanderbilt, and a member of the Delta Kappa Gamma Society. She enjoyed working with the Fayette County Historical Society and loved researching her genealogy. Loving being outdoors, she took pride landscaping her home, and enjoyed her and her husband Larry's farm; She was involved in the American Hereford Association.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Robert Mills.
Dorothy is survived by her devoted husband, Lawrence; her loving children, Natalie Steele and husband John, Jenifer Chaikcic, Craig Chaikcic and wife Jennifer, Brent Chaikcic and wife Jodi; her grandchildren, Zachary Steele, and Blake and Hunter Chaikcic; her siblings, Shirley Musisko, Joan Dunlap, Francis Trayter, Regina Sebeck and Brenda Burkholder; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Per Dorothy's request, a private church service will be held at the East Liberty Presbyterian Church, officiated by Pastor David McElroy. A celebration of life with her family and friends will be held at a later date due to the current pandemic.
Dorothy's family would like to give a very special thanks to the UPMC Hospice, especially Nurse Kelly Herring, and Pastor Dave Watson for the kindness, care and emotional support provided to Dorothy and her loved ones.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.