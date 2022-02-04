Dorothy Plichta Chernitsky

formerly of Uniontown
Dorothy "Dot" Plichta Chernitsky passed away peacefully, in Rock Hill, S.C., Monday, January 31, 2022. She lived the majority of her life in Uniontown, and considered Uniontown her home.
Viewing will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, February 4, in STEPHEN R. HAKY FUNERAL HOME, 603 N. Gallatin Avenue Ext., Uniontown, where prayers of transfer will be offered at 11:15 a.m. Saturday, February 5. A Funeral Mass will follow at 12 p.m. in St. John the Evangelist Church, 50 Jefferson Avenue, Uniontown. Interment to follow at Mt. St. Macrina Cemetery. A parish vigil service will take place at 6 p.m. Friday in the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, her family suggests a donation, in her memory, to a local ASPCA as she loved animals (especially dogs), or St. Jude.
Personal written tributes and memories are welcome and encouraged at www.hakyfuneralhome.com.
