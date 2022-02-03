formerly of Uniontown
Dorothy "Dot" Plichta Chernitsky passed away peacefully, in Rock Hill, S.C., Monday, January 31, 2022. She lived the majority of her life in Uniontown, and considered Uniontown her home.
She was born August 7, 1921, in New York City, N.Y., a daughter of the late Mary Agnus Martin Plichta and the late Louis Frank Plichta.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her oldest son, Jim Chernitsky; her loving husband of 64 years, John Chernitsky; and many brothers and sisters-in-law.
She is survived by her children, Dan and wife Marlene Chernitsky of Rock Hill; Mary Lou and husband Tom Bogden of Jacksonville, Fla., John and wife Patricia Chernitsky of Haymarket, Va., and daughter-in-law, Linda Chernitsky of Virginia Beach, Va.
Also surviving her are her 10 grandchildren, Lori and husband Lee Rigby of Morgantown, W.Va., Beth Chernitsky of Farmington, Peter Chernitsky of Portland, Ore., Sarah Chernitsky and husband William Quay of Oxford, Ohio, Laura Chernitsky and husband, Commander Travis Pyle of Virginia Beach, Leah Bogden and husband James Lewis of Fairfax, Va., Mary and Taylor Chernitsky of Conroe, Texas, Kara Bogden and husband Frank Tagliarini of Fleming Island, Fla., Darius and wife Lydia Chernitsky of Silver Spring, Md., and Nikolai Chernitsky, a student at West Virginia University, W.Va. Her great-grandchildren include Tyler Rigby of Morgantown, Jordan and wife Quinn Rigby of Scarborough, Maine, Alyssa Tagliarini of Fleming Island, Chase Fairbanks of Uniontown, Addyson Tagliarini of Tampa, Fla., Ashley Fairbanks of Farmington, Mia Chernitsky of Conroe, Collin Pyle of Virginia Beach, Maddox Grayauskie of Fleming Island, Emma Pyle of Virginia Beach, Quinn Grayauskie of Fleming Island, and Colton Lewis of Fairfax.
She is also survived by her sister-in-law, Helen Chernitsky Piwowar of Uniontown; and very special niece, Anna Marie "Mimi" and husband Pat Trimbath of Dunbar, along with many nieces and nephews.
Dorothy was previously employed at the Uniontown Social Security office. She volunteered at the Uniontown Goodwill Store organizing the book department. She was a longtime member of St. John the Evangelist Roman Catholic Church.
She and her late husband were actively involved with the 110th Army Reunions, where she met and spoke with many veterans. This led her to write and publish the World War II book, "Voices from the Foxhole", which was referenced by several authors and acknowledged by national author Stephen Ambrose.
She enjoyed the theater, especially musicals, and instilled a love of reading in her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She thoroughly enjoyed thrift store shopping. She greatly loved food and had a robust appetite well after her 100th birthday.
She dearly loved her family. She was described many ways - loving, generous, kind, sweet, feisty, but most of all, stubborn. She lived her remarkable 100-year life her way.
Viewing will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, February 4, in STEPHEN R. HAKY FUNERAL HOME, 603 N. Gallatin Avenue Ext., Uniontown, where prayers of transfer will be offered at 11:15 a.m. Saturday, February 5. A Funeral Mass will follow at 12 p.m. in St. John the Evangelist Church, 50 Jefferson Avenue, Uniontown. Interment to follow at Mt. St. Macrina Cemetery. A parish vigil service will take place at 6 p.m. Friday in the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, her family suggests a donation, in her memory, to a local ASPCA as she loved animals (especially dogs), or St. Jude.
Personal written tributes and memories are welcome and encouraged at www.hakyfuneralhome.com.
