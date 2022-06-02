California
Dorothy Zella Trenk, 89, of California, Pa., died Monday, May 30, 2022.
She was born Tuesday, July 19, 1932, in California, a daughter of the late John and Anna Neda Zella.
She was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church in Charleroi, Pa.
In addition to her parents Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Paul Trenk; son, Thomas Trenk; and daughter, Zella Norman.
Left to cherish her memory are her sisters, Mildred Amato of Lancaster, Ohio, and Janet Zella of Bethel Park, Pa.; son-in-law, Charles Norman; and numerous nieces and nephews,
Friends will be received 11a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, June 2 in the MARISCOTTI FUNERAL HOME, Inc., Anthony N. Mariscotti, Supervisor, 323 Fourth Street, California, PA Funeral Services will begin at 1 p.m. with the Reverend Grafton Eliason officiating.
Interment will follow in Howe Cemetery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.