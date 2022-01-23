Uniontown
Dorothy Zubovich Duranko, 94, of Uniontown, passed away Thursday, January 20, 2022, in the WVU Medical Center Uniontown Hospital. She was born September 23, 1927, in Juniata, a daughter of the late Michael and Mary Gvozvanovic Zubovich.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, George Duranko; siblings, Marjorie Susa, Paul and Michael Zubovich; and brothers- and sisters-in-law, Anna, Mary, Martha, Sophie, Kate, John, Steve, Joseph and Helen.
Dorothy was a member of St. John the Baptist Byzantine Catholic Church, and the Croation Fraternal Union Lodge 72.
She was a graduate of Dunbar High School, and retired from Anchor-Hocking Manufacturing, where she worked for many years.
Surviving are her son, George A. Duranko of Farmington; daughter, Michelle Duranko of Uniontown; loving granddaughter, Hannah Duranko of Riverton, Wyo.; sister-in-law, Mary Ann Zubovich; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
The family extends special thanks to Dr. J. Miller Oppy, Marge and Janelle for their exceptional care.
Private visitation will be held for the family from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, January 23, in the STEPHEN R. HAKY FUNERAL HOME, INC., 603 N. Gallatin Avenue Ext., Uniontown, to minimize the risks of Covid-19 transmission. The Panachida Service will begin at 9:30 a.m. Monday morning, January 24, in the funeral home prior to the procession to church.
The Funeral with Divine Liturgy will follow at 1 0a.m. in St. John the Baptist Byzantine Church, 185 E. Main Street, Uniontown, with the Rev. Father Vasyl Symon as celebrant.
Interment will be held at Sylvan Heights Cemetery.
Please wear protective masks and practice social distancing at all venues.
The Parastas Service will be held at 6 p.m. Sunday.
Personal written tributes and memories are welcomed and encouraged at www.hakyfuneralhome.com.
