Dorothy Zubovich Duranko

Uniontown, PA (15401)

Today

Cloudy with periods of snow late. High 31F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 80%. About one inch of snow expected..

Tonight

Mainly cloudy with snow showers around this evening. Low 17F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.