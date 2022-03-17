Uniontown
Douglas A. Cindric, 58, of Uniontown, passed away Friday, March 11, 2022, in Uniontown Hospital. He was born August 14, 1963, in Uniontown, a son of the late George Cindric and Betty Geraldine Wiles Cindric.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by sisters, Susan Diane Cindric Dodson and Charlotte A. Cindric; and niece, Rachelle Dodson.
Doug was a 1981 graduate of Laurel Highlands High School. He was a member of Pleasant View Presbyterian Church dartball team. Doug enjoyed bike riding, karate, riding quads and walking the neighborhood.
Left to keep Doug’s memory alive are his brothers, George P. Cindric Jr. of Fort Pierce, Fla., Gregory J. Cindric (Kathryn) of Phoenixville and Joseph E. Cindric of Norristown; sister, Donna K. Mathianas (Eric) of Uniontown; and nieces and nephews, Richard Cindric, Melissa Cindric Patterson, Heather Cindric Chabala, Miranda Johnston, Arianna Johnston Collins, Bryan Cindric, Jeff Cindric and several great-nieces, nephews; and best friend, Timbo.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the ANDREW D. FERGUSON FUNERAL HOME, 80 Morgantown Street, Uniontown, where family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, March 17. Visitation will continue in the funeral home from 10 to 11 a.m., the time of a service celebrating Doug’s life, Friday, March 18, with the Rev. Don Henderson officiating. Interment will follow in Mountain View Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made, in memory of Doug, to the American Cancer Society, Brain Injury Association of America and the American Heart Association.
Memories and condolences can be shared with the family at adferguson.com and on the funeral home Facebook page.
