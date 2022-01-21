Markleysburg
Douglas Alan Fike, 51, of Markleysburg, passed away Wednesday, January 19, 2022, in his home. He was born March 24, 1970, in Uniontown, a son of the late Eugene Fike and Berdella Wable Fike.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, David Fike.
He is survived by his children, Taylor Douglas Fike of Markleysburg, Isabel Rose Fike of Pittsburgh, Tristan Charlze Fike of Point Marion; and the mother of his children, Laura Haun of Virginia; and grandchildren, Maxxon Alexander Fike and Zowen Spencer Fike; brothers and sisters, Carol Umbel of Markleysburg, Virginia Umbel (Quincy) of Friendsville, Md., Diane Mitchell (Roger) of Markleysburg, Timothy Fike (Beth) of Sherrills Ford, N.C.; and girlfriend, Shannon Parsley.
Friends and family will be received from 2 to 5 p.m., the hour of service, with Pastor Martin Stewart and Chuck Teets officiating, Saturday, January 22, in the DONALD R. CRAWFORD FUNERAL HOME, Farmington. Interment will be private for the family.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Donald R. Crawford Funeral home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.