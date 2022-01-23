Markleysburg
Douglas Alan Fike, 51, of Markleysburg, passed away Wednesday, January 19, 2022, in his home.
Friends and family will be received from 2 to 5 p.m., the hour of service, with Pastor Martin Stewart and Chuck Teets officiating, Saturday, January 22, in the DONALD R. CRAWFORD FUNERAL HOME, Farmington. Interment will be private for the family.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Donald R. Crawford Funeral home.
