Carmichaels
Douglas Lee Gump, 34, of Morgantown, W.Va., formerly of Carmichaels, passed away Wednesday, April 28, 2021, in his home.
He was born July 3, 1986, in Cleveland, Ohio, a son of Kimberly Lewis Gump and Daris Johnson.
He was predeceased by mother Kimberly Lewis Gump; grandmother Mary Lee Gump; and uncles Floyd Albert Gump, TJ Martisko and Craig Martisko.
Surviving are his children, Logan, Alyzia and Doug Jr.; sisters Tiffany Gump of Uniontown, Mary Jo Brownlee of Carmichaels; brothers Joshua Gump of Cleveland, Joseph Brownlee of Nemacolin; stepbrothers Alan Johnson, Andrew Johnson and Joseph Johnson, and stepsister Kayla Johnson, all of Cleveland; uncles Rich Gump, Shawn Martisko; aunts Carol Brownlee and Anita Workman; and several cousins.
Friends will be received from in the JOHN S. MAYKUTH, JR. FUNERAL HOME, 7 River Avenue, Masontown, from 4 to 7 p.m., the hour of service in the funeral home chapel Tuesday, May 4, with Pastor Rodney Thomas officiating.
Interment is private.
Due to the COVID-19 state and federal guidelines and restrictions, social distancing and masks are required at the viewing and services.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.