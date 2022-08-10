Star Junction
Douglas Matty, 72, of Star Junction, died Sunday, August 7, 2022, in Unountown Hospital- WVU Medicine. He was born October 1, 1949, in Star Junction, a son of the late John E. and Betty Baker Matty.
He was a self-employed sand blaster, had worked previously as a steel worker, and was a member of the Sokol Club in Perryopolis.
He is survived by a daughter, Christine Calderone and husband Jeffrey of Smithton; a son, Gregory Matty, Jr. and wife Renee of Perryopolis; a granddaughter, Sidney; and two brothers, John Matty of Fayette City and Brian Matty of Monaca.
Douglas enjoyed cars and racing, having raced stock cars at Motordrome Speedway and drag cars at Keystone Raceway. His love of racing was passed on to his son, Gregory, in the form of go-cart racing and even tried to get his daughter, Chrissy, involved in racing. He will be sadly missed by all of those who loved him.
As per Douglas's wishes, there will be no visitation or services.
