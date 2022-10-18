Royal
Douglas R. Kurnava, 87, a life-long resident of Royal, passed away on Saturday, October 15, 2022. He was born on August 2, 1935, son of the late Steve and Mildred Lockhart Kurnava.
He was a retired Carrier Operator for US Steel, Duquesne Works. He loved hunting and playing softball.
He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Audrey B. Jenkins Kurnava; and his granddaughter, Stacey Ellen Kurnava.
Left to cherish his memory are his sons, Doug and his wife Carolina, and Barry and his wife Connie; also survived by two grandchildren and two great-grandsons.
Friends will be received at THE DEARTH FUNERAL HOME, 35 South Mill Street, New Salem, PA 15468 from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Thursday. A Funeral Service will follow at 1:30 p.m. at The Pleasant View Presbyterian Church, 533 Royal Road, Smock, PA 15480, officiated by Pastor Laura Blank. Entombment in LaFayette Memorial Park.
