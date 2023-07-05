Perryopolis
Douglas Ray Black, 62, of Perryopolis, Perry Township, passed away Saturday, July 1, 2023.
Born June 16, 1961 in Connellsville, he was the son of the late John E. Black Sr. and Blanche Thomas Black.
A lifelong resident of Perryopolis, Mr. Black was Methodist by faith and was a Nuclear Technician at Westing House, Madison.
Doug was a member of the Perryopolis Sons of Italy, enjoyed hunting, archery, deep sea fishing, camping and working on cars.
He is survived by his wife, Staicey Britt Black, to whom he was married 10 years; daughter and son-in-law, Susan and Gavin Byich of Clarksburg, two sons and daughter-in-law, Gregory Black of Charleroi, John and Brittany VanDivner of Perryopolis; three grandchildren, Ravin Elizabeth Byich, John Logan VanDivner and Wyatt VanDivner; three sisters and brother-in-law, Debora and Timothy Britt of Perryopolis, Lorelei Scott and Rick Fordice of Newell and Lisa Tice of W.Va.
He is preceded in death by two brothers, John E. Black Jr. and Henry E. Black; and a niece, Jeana M. Scott.
Visitation will be held from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, at the Parzynski Funeral Home & Cremations LLC, Family Owned and Operated, 191 Liberty Sreet, Perryopolis, 724-736-2515.
Additional visitation will be held Thursday morning prior to funeral services at the Parzynski Funeral Home & Cremations LLC at 11 AM with the Pastor Ricardo Hall officiating. Condolences accepted at the funeral home’s website, www.parzynskifuneralhome.com
