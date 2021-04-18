Uniontown
Douglas Wayne Stimmell, 53, of Uniontown, passed away Thursday, April 15, 2021, in the Uniontown Hospital E.R. He was born August 18, 1967, in Uniontown, a son of the late Darrell Dewitt Stimmell and Mary Kathryn Schrock Stimmell.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings, Darrell Stimmell, Benjamin Stimmell, Janie Saluga and Linda Archbald.
He is survived by two daughters, Anna Stimmell of Uniontown and Rachael Stimmell of West Virginia; and two grandchildren. Also surviving are siblings Donna Stimmell of Uniontown, Robert Stimmell of Uniontown, Daniel Stimmell of Uniontown and Virginia Metts of McClellandtown; one special great-niece, Zrya Rae; and numerous other nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received from 4 to 7 p.m., the time of service, Sunday, April 18, in the DONALD R. CRAWFORD FUNERAL HOME, Hopwood. Interment will be private for the family.
