Morgantown, W.Va.
Dr. Amadee Bernard Merbedone, 71, of Morgantown, W.Va., passed away on Monday, July 3, 2023.
Known as A.B., he was born and grew up in Fairchance, Pennsylvania.
Preceding him in death were his parents, Julia Serpento and Mike Amadeo Merbedone; grandparents, Bernardo and Luigia Serpento and Amehia and Pertro Merbedone.
Surviving are his family: daughter, Angela Merbedone-Arnett and son-in-law, Jeff; son, Matthew Merbedone and daughter-in-law, Jennifer; and daughter, Christina Merbedone-Byrd and son-in-law, Andrew; loving grandchildren: Aiden, Julia, Ava, Jack, Everly, Hailey, Connor and Charlotte; brother, Joey Merbedone and sister-in-law, Pat; sister, Marilyn Brant and brother-in-law, Craig; and loving nieces and nephew, Cristine, Suzette, Sydney and Jarrod.
Amadee graduated from Fairchance - Georges High School in 1969. He received a B.S. of Pharmacy in 1974 from West Virginia University School of Pharmacy. While working as a pharmacist, he pursued further education at WVU and received a Doctorate of Dental Surgery in 1982. He belonged to PSI OMEGA Dental Fraternity (president), and many other WVU associations and numerous national dental organizations.
He owned Fairchance Dental Arts for 36 years. He worked four days a week in private practice and one day a week as a clinical associate professor for over 15 years at WVU School of Dentistry teaching and inspiring dental students.
Dentistry was his passion and said, "Everybody who came in the door became a friend of mine." He loved to help people. He was there any time of the day for emergencies when people were in pain. He's also a former member of Fairchance Exchange Club and Smithfield Rotary Club.
Amadee loved to cook and was proud of his Italian heritage. He enjoyed sharing this part of him with all family and friends during his Christmas Eve Italian Feast of the Seven Fishes. He was an avid fan of WVU sports and enjoyed making wine with his wine club. His one true love was spending time with his kids and grandkids. He will be sadly missed.
The family will receive friends in the DEAN C. WHITMARSH FUNERAL HOME, 134 West Church Street, Fairchance, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. on Sunday, and from 8:30 until 9:30 a.m. on Monday, July 10, 2023. Prayers of Transfer will be said at 9:30 a.m., with the Funeral Mass following at 10 a.m. in Saints Cyril and Methodius Roman Catholic Church, 50 North Morgantown Street, Fairchance, with Reverend Liberato Ortega as Celebrant.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.