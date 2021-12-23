A Life of Service and Selflessness; Dr. Firooz Taghizadeh 1939 - 2021
We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of Dr. Firooz Taghizadeh, on Thursday, December 16, 2021, in Phoenix Ariz..
Dr. Taghizadeh died at home surrounded by his beloved wife, son, daughter, nephews, and friends.
Dr. Taghizadeh was born to Ali and Jamileh Taghizadeh in Khoy, Iran, on March 10, 1939, and was the youngest of eight children.
As a child, he developed a deep sense of generosity and service as his parents welcomed travelers from around the country to their home. These tenets became integral aspects of his character for which he was loved and treasured, and they defined his life of humble service as a Baha'i.
His desire to serve humanity, and his scholastic excellence, won him a national scholarship to medical school at Tabriz University, where he was at the top of his class. Upon graduation he completed his mandatory military service traveling and serving as the physician to rural communities throughout Iran. Because of the persecution of Baha'is by the Iranian government, Dr. Taghizadeh was denied his medical diploma upon completion of his military service.
A strong proponent of justice, Dr. Taghizadeh took the case to the Iranian Supreme Court, which ultimately ruled in his favor and awarded him his diploma.
In 1970, Dr. Taghizadeh met Parirokh Samadani, and they were married in November 1970, in Tabriz, Iran. The newlyweds then moved to Shiraz so that Dr. Taghizadeh could complete his residency in general surgery, where they welcomed a son, Farhan, in 1972.
Dr. Taghizadeh was awarded a prestigious fellowship in pediatric surgery at University of Pittsburgh Children's Hospital, and the family moved to the United States. Their daughter, Nasim, was born in 1978, and due to political upheaval in Iran, the family decided to stay in Pennsylvania.
After completing an additional surgical residency in Pittsburgh, Dr. Taghizadeh opened a medical practice in Uniontown, where he practiced for over 25 years.
Dr. Taghizadeh's love for his patients and staff was renowned, not only because of his surgical skill and deep knowledge, but also because of the respect and compassion that he shared with them.
In his sparse free time, Dr. Taghizadeh loved watching sports, tinkering with various mechanical and electrical projects, reading vast numbers of books, and welcoming friends to his home. His deepest love and passion were reserved for his family and his faith. An ardent Baha'i, Dr. Taghizadeh would share his love of Baha'u'llah with everyone who crossed his path.
A fervent proponent of education, Dr. Taghizadeh supported many of his relatives in their educational endeavors.
Dr. Taghizadeh is survived by his treasured wife and companion of 51 years, Parirokh; his son, Dr. Farhan Taghizadeh; and his daughter, Nasim (Daryn) Shopbell.
One of his greatest joys was his five grandchildren, Asher-15, Arden-12, Carson-10, Sara-8, and Atticus-6.
He will be missed by his two sisters, Farzaneh and Azizeh.
He is predeceased by his parents; loving brothers; and sister.
Services will be held at 10 a.m. MST on Tuesday, December 21, 2021, at the GreenAcres Mortuary and Cemetery, in Scottsdale, Ariz..
The service will be live-streamed on Facebook via the GreenAcres Mortuary and Cemetery Facebook site.
