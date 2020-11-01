Formerly of Uniontown
Dr. Joseph Andrew Paull, 82, of Morgantown W.Va., passed away Saturday, October 17, 2020, following a five-year illness and lengthy battle with esophageal cancer issues, COPD and pneumonia.
Dr. Paull (Joe) was born September 21, 1938, in Uniontown, the eldest son of Fuller "F.T." Tilghman and Irene Emma Shimmel Paull of Coolspring, Fayette County.
Preceding him in death were his first wife, Charlotte Miller Paull from Pittsburgh; and his beloved parents, F.T. and Irene; and an older sister, Elizabeth Ann Paull, who died in 1940. Also preceding him in death were two sisters-in-law, Evelyn R. Wojcik of Glen Burnie, Md., Janet K. Streets of Martinsburg, W.Va.; and five brothers-in-law, James Miller and Kent Miller, both of Pittsburgh, Wayne Goodwin of Texas, John Wojcik of Glen Burnie and Allen Owens of Cambridge, Md.
Survivors include his wife, Eleanor Males Grubbs-Paull of Morgantown; his "adopted" children, stepdaughter Jessica Grubbs-Miller, grandson Jacob Miller and wife Stacy Miller and great-granddaughter Alani Lola Miller of Montgomery, N.Y.; two granddaughters, Josie Presutti Fasce' and her partner, Dion Fasce' and great-granddaughter Eluna Rayne Fasce' of Walkill, N.Y., and Mackaully Presutti Parada and husband Juan Parada of Gainsville, Fla.; one stepson, Ben Grubbs and wife Kelly Grubbs and three granddaughters, Ashton, India and Isabella Grubbs of Burlington, W.Va.; one sister, Sue Miller Goodwin of New Wilmington; his niece, Kristin Miller and great-nephews Jacob and Jared Miller; nephew Scott Miller and wife Christy; great-nephew Scotty Miller; great-niece Taylor Miller; two great-great-nieces, Alyvia and Jaxyn Mikec; and great-great-nephew Braden McFalls of McDonald; and lastly, his brother, John and sister-in-law Debbie Paull, nephew Ryan Slaughter and great-niece Autumn Slaughter of Sadler, Texas.
Additional close family include sister-in-law June Owens and niece Cathy Ann Tolley of Salisbury, Md., and Ireland, respectively; sister-in-law Juanita Fridley and husband Fritz Fridley of Glen Burnie, and nephew Billy Barb and great-niece Elizabeth Barb of Ocean City, Md.; nephew Joe Barb and great-nephew Jaden Barb; niece Vickie Streets Greenfield and husband Roger; brother-in-law James Streets of Martinsburg, W.Va.; niece Heather Streets Tomlinson and husband Christopher, great-niece Allie Hindmarsh, son Lukah and great-nephew Michael Hindmarsh of Berkeley Springs, W.Va.; nephew Jeff and wife Bonnie Paugh and family of Glen Burnie; brother-in-law Albert Males and wife Virginia, nephew Randy Males and great-nephew Maxx Males; brother-in-law Wayne Males and wife Karen, niece Shelly Males Morrealle and husband Mike, great-niece Jenna Morrealle and great-nephew Michael Morrealle of Severna Park. Joe always felt blessed to have our combined large family. Lots of great family memories accompanied him on his spiritual journey. Joe was indeed a great role model for the entire family.
Joe's early years were delightfully spent in Coolspring, where he grew up, and his spiritual beliefs were the result of many years in the Lutheran Church, learning the doctrines that provided him with a sound belief in our interconnections with spirits. His belief in God and his promise of eternal life sustained him as he awaited his departure. He left us knowing that someday we all will be united with him again. Joe was the ultimate husband, stepfather, uncle, grandfather and friend to all his extended family and friends. He never missed an opportunity to celebrate their achievements, and often provided monetary support for their educational journeys. He loved learning and reading and never passed a book he didn't like. He was an avid reader and a great crossword puzzle solver. But aside from reading and doing puzzles, Joe was hooked on sports. There was always a game somewhere and he would often search the channels for another viewing of his favorite teams - Steelers, Pirates and West Virginia University - even if he had already viewed the game in real time.
Dr. Paull's early educational experiences set the stage for the rest of his life experiences. Growing up with a principal as his father and teacher as his mother, he had a deep respect for education and he excelled. He attended elementary and secondary schools in Uniontown, graduating from North Union High School Class of 1956, and from there entered college at California State, where he earned a B.S. degree in Math and Science. After doing his undergraduate work in California, Joe returned to Uniontown and accepted a job teaching math and science to junior high school students, but it didn't take long for him to be selected as the assistant superintendent of schools, where he worked as a title one administrator and he began to pursue his master's degree at West Virginia University. The lure of the space program attracted his interest, so he applied to be a teacher for NASA. He felt that he was at the height of his career but once he relocated to NASA, he discovered the job wasn't as dreamy as he thought it would be. He loved teaching and he liked having science classes to teach about the space program. However, the job was very demanding and he was forced to travel a lot and meet new students nearly every day. He longed to be back home and back in a regular classroom, so he returned to West Virginia University to work on his doctorate. In 1973, once he returned and completed his Doctorate in School Administration, almost immediately, he applied and was hired for a job with the newly formed, RESA's (Regional Education Service Agency) and began working in Region VII, which was made up of the counties that included Monongalia, where his office was located. He loved his job as assistant director because he provided support services to all the teachers and service personnel within the region, doing staff development and providing support to county superintendents. He also worked closely with the West Virginia Department of Education, which provided many additional enriching opportunities. Additionally, he worked as an adjunct professor at West Virginia University, where he taught graduate classes for Educational Administration. This job served him well until he retired in 1999 and he and wife Eleanor took residence in Morgantown, where they currently reside. Joe loved teaching adults and he enjoyed helping teachers and administrators make West Virginia schools reach new levels in school improvement.
From an early age, Joe was interested in civic involvement.
Throughout his lifetime, he was also community oriented, so upon retirement, he continued to hold offices in many professional organizations, many of which he dearly loved. He served in the JayCees and Kiwanis during his years in Uniontown, and also held top offices in Suncrest Kiwanis, both at the local and state levels. He continued to be an active volunteer in Red Cross blood drives, assisting the cooks at Salvation Army, serving on the board of Goodwill and many other organizations too numerous to mention. To many students and community leaders, Joe was often known as Mr. Spelling Bee, where he took the job as pronouncer for the local and regional spelling bee events. He loved that job so much that he was heartbroken when he discovered that his hearing loss was too great to continue, so he stepped down. However, it wasn't long until he discovered OLLI of WVU and it was there that he followed his passion and began a whole new teaching career, developing and teaching adult classes in bluegrass music.
Osher Learning or Olli of WVU is currently operating at the old Morgantown Mall, where many retired teachers and lovers of learning come together to enjoy learning new things and discovering new interests. Dr. Joe loved his bluegrass classes almost as much as he loved learning and making new friends in retirement. He had a huge group of followers throughout the area who came to Joe with questions about this art form. He loved playing guitar and sharing his vast knowledge of bluegrass music with family and friends. His influence on the younger family members was very profound. He went above encouragement and sought to hook them on music and they willingly followed.
Joe's family would like to express their sincere gratitude to the doctors and nurses and UPMC, Mon General and West Virginia University Hospitals (RUBY), the Mary Babb Cancer Center and the Hospice Center at WVU for the excellent care and compassion shown to Joe during his frequent hospitalizations including helping him make the decision to be a body donor and will his body to WVU for further study research and organ donations. Special gratitude to friend Dr. Jim Culberson for helping to support Eleanor in granting Joe's wish to become a donor.
As a final directive, Joe wanted to thank his family and friends for their understanding with regard to Covid concerns, that he chose not to have a funeral or public viewing, but would indeed be with us in spirit for a celebration of life sometime in the spring. Family and friends will be given proper notification of the final date, place and time of the event at a later date.
Joe left us knowing and believing that we will someday be reunited in Heaven. He wanted his final memory of family and friends to include the knowledge that they were loved and would be missed. He wanted them to remember the good times and the joy he had from their friendship and love.
The family will remember him as a loving husband, father, brother, cousin, uncle, grandfather and most of all, friend.
In lieu of flowers or other expressions of love, Joe requested that you choose WVU Hospice, Olli of WVU and Human Gift Registry of WVU with your donations in his honor.
