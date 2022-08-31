North Versailles
Dr. Lynn Marie Simko, 66, of North Versailles, joined her lost loved ones in heaven on Thursday, August 25th, 2022.
Lynn, the daughter of Emil and Marion Coletta was born April 7th, 1956.
She is survived by her children, Dr. Bethany and Derek Kamis, and John and Dr. Rachelle Simko; four beloved grandchildren, Owen and Gabriel Kamis; Brynn and Emilia Simko. She also left behind three siblings, Frank Coletta (Deb Coletta), Dr. Susan Coletta, Amy Lizza (Walter Lizza); and numerous nieces and nephews.
Lynn devoted her life to caring for others. Caring for her family, friends and countless others in her work as a critical care nurse at West Penn Hospital. Lynn valued education earning several master's degrees and a PhD in nursing. She passed on her knowledge working as a Professor of Nursing at Duquesne University for nearly 30 years. She also fought for the mistreated, working in the area of legal nurse consulting.
Lynn will be remembered most for her kindness, tireless work ethic, for how much she cherished her grandchildren and as a devoted mother.
Family and friends will be received from 2 to 8 p.m. on Friday, September 2nd, at Alfieri Funeral Home, 201 Marguerite Avenue, Wilmerding, PA 15148, 412-824-4332.
She will be laid to rest after a brief service at the funeral home, at 10 a.m. on Saturday September 3rd, at Restland Memorial Park, next to her beloved late fiance, Ken Schussler.
In lieu of flowers please donate to the American Heart Association.
