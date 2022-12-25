Morgantown, W.Va.
Dr. Nancy Jean Berkau Treat, 88, of Morgantown W.Va., passed away peacefully Saturday, December 10, 2022. She was surrounded by her family at home in Morgantown.
Nancy was born July 23, 1934, in Los Angeles, California, to Nell Wilson Berkau of Snyder, Texas and Jean Berkau.
She graduated from Hamilton High School in Los Angeles, and attended UCLA before marrying Richard Perry Treat in 1956 and raising three children. In 1968 the family moved to Morgantown, W.Va., where her husband joined the WVU Physics Department and she resumed her studies, earning a PhD in Psychology from WVU in 1977. She then began her career in the Psychology Department at Penn State, Uniontown, retiring in 1999.
In addition to being a loving and supportive wife and mother, she was very generous with her time and civic-minded throughout her life. She was active in the League of Women Voters, The Monongalia County Planning Commission, the Rails to Trails Program, a lifelong member of the National Organization for Women (NOW) and a longtime volunteer at the Rape and Domestic Violence Information Center (RDVIC), to name a few.
Nancy is survived by her husband of 66 years, Dr. Richard Perry Treat; three children, daughter, Carol Jean Treat Thompson, of Vieques, Puerto Rico, daughter, Dr. Diane Jeanette Treat-Jacobson and son-in-law, Paul Eric Jacobson, of Minneapolis, Minn. and son, Alan Arthur Treat and daughter-in-law, Meredith Treat, of Beaver Falls; and one grandson, Andrew Richard Jacobson and granddaughter-in-law, Michelle Anderson.
The family is profoundly grateful to Amedisys Hospice Care for the professional, thoughtful and kind, care and guidance that Nancy and her family received in her final days.
A private memorial celebration will be held in the spring.
SMITH FUNERAL & CREMATION CARE of Westover / Morgantown is providing care and guidance to the Treat family.
Messages of comfort and other symbolic gestures for the family may be offered at www.smithfcc.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.